Two-Day Visit Begins today: PM to inaugurate IInd phases of SAUNI

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the second phases of link-I and link- III networks of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI), the ambitious project of the state government to fill up 115 dams of water-starved Saurashtra region with the overflowing water of Narmada dam.

Advertising

The Prime Minister will fly to Jamnagar and dedicate to public the second phases of the link-I and link-III networks of SAUNI at a ceremony to be organised at the Exhibition Ground in Jamnagar city. The PM will inaugurate the second phase of link-I by releasing water into Ranjitsagar dam, a reservoir around seven kilometres from Jamnagar city. As part of the Rs 500-crore second phase, pumping station has been set up at Und-I dam and 3,000 millimetre (mm) diametre pipeline is being laid.

The project will make irrigation water available for 60,0000 hectare land in 59 villages of the two districts as well as provide drinking water to Jamnagar, Lalpur, Kalyanpur and Khambhaliya towns. “We have the deadline of completing the entire second phase by May this year but it is likely to be delayed as we are facing issues related to land,” said an officer.

Besides inaugurating the SAUNI project, Modi will inaugurate the 700-bed extension building of GG General hospital in Jamnagar and will also lay the foundation stone of a Rs 800-crore project to desalinate seawater and make available 100 million litre per day (MLD) water for drinking purpose. The desalination plant is a public-private-partnership project. Modi will also flag off the inaugural run of a new train called Hamsafar Express, which will originate from Jamnagar and terminate at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. At the same ceremony, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the project to double the railway track from Kanalus Junction in Jamnagar district to Rajkot.