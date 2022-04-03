scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read

Two-day Gujarat visit concludes: Kejriwal, Mann hold closed-door meets with religious, political leaders

The duo arrived on Friday night from Delhi for a two day visit to Ahmedabad wherein they visited Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, held a road show from Nikol to Bapunagar and later visited Swaminarayan temple in Shahibaug of the city.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: April 3, 2022 6:47:52 pm
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Ahmedabad. (Twitter/@AAPGujarat)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held several closed-door meetings with local religious and political leaders and party representatives throughout Sunday, marking the end of their two-day state visit, ahead of 2022 Gujarat Vidhansabha polls.

After their roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, Kejriwal and Mann arrived at Swami Narayan Temple in Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to seek blessings from Lord Swami Narayan.

The temple visit was then followed by several closed-door meetings of Kejriwal with social, religious, and political leaders of Gujarat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“After the huge success of the roadshow in Nikol and Bapunagar on Saturday, CM Kejriwal and CM Mann visited the Swaminarayan temple to seek blessings on Sunday morning. Then the duo attended a high-level meeting of the core committee members of AAP to set the agenda for the upcoming Vidhansabha polls,” said Yogesh Jadwani, spokesperson, AAP Gujarat.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

“Later, a delegation of Sikh community in Gujarat met the duo as an honourary visit. Two Congress leaders Meghraj Dodwani and Kailash Gadhvi also wanted to meet them and it was facilitated. Several other closed-door meets also happened between the duo and various social and religious leaders,” Jadwani added.

The duo arrived on Friday night from Delhi for a two day visit to Ahmedabad wherein they visited Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, held a road show from Nikol to Bapunagar and later visited Swaminarayan temple in Shahibaug of the city.

More from Ahmedabad

Later, both Kejriwal and Mann boarded a flight back to Delhi from SVPI airport in Ahmedabad.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement