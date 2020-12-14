Two cops injured as group attacks patrol team in Ahmedabad; 3 held

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities.

Two policemen were injured when a patrol team was attacked by a group of people at Juhapura area in Ahmedabad city, police said Sunday. At least three persons have been arrested in the matter, they added.

Around 9.30 pm on Saturday, police said, 11 to 12 people who were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony were allegedly stopped by the patrol team on Sonal Cinema Road in Juhapura. The police patrol team, the FIR in the matters stated, stopped two autorickshaws and a scooter and questioned the passengers, all members of the same family, about the purpose of travel during the night curfew hours.

A police officer at Vejalpur police station, where the case has been lodged, said, “The family informed the patrol team that they are going to attend a marriage ceremony following which an argument broke out. The family attacked the police team allegedly with sticks and rods. Two constables have received injuries in the assault and have been treated. So far, we have arrested three persons, while the other members of the group managed to flee.”

At least 11 people identified as Mohammad Zahir Abdul Shaikh, Mohammad Ayaz Zahir, Mohammad Anas Shaikh, Mohammad Zaid, Nashi Almas, Shamim Banu, Farzana, Afsara Banu, Farzana Banu, Aabid Mansoori, Imran Shaikh, all residents of Saiyyedwadi at Sarkhej, have been booked, police said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 for unlawful assembly, 147 for rioting, 332 for causing hurt to a public servant, 353 for assault on a public servant to deter them from duty, 186 for obstructing a public servant from discharging duty, 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

