Two cops booked after rape accused fled Covid hospital

Two policemen were booked after a 37-year-old rape accused, who turned Covid-19 positive, fled the Ahmedabad Civil Covid Hospital on Thursday and got himself admitted at a private hospital.

Subsequently, a police inquiry has also been launched against senior police inspector JK Rathod of Krushnanagar police station, whose team had arrested the rape accused, after the latter alleged that the senior PI demanded Rs 1 crore bribe from him.

An FIR was lodged at Shahibaug police station on Thursday at the behest of senior PI JK Rathod against unarmed head constable Dinesh Kumar Jivaji and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) unarmed constable Vanrajsinh along with rape accused, a resident of Krushnanagar, under Indian Penal Code sections 221 (intentional omission to apprehend on part of public servant), 224 (resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension), 225A (omission to apprehend or sufferance of escape on part of public servant) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease) along with 188 (disobedience).

The FIR happened after the accused fled the Asarwa-based Civil Covid Hospital on Thursday morning even as the two constables were appointed for his security duty. The accused is now admitted at a private hospital in Ahmedabad where he had arrived from the Civil hospital.

“The accused was wanted in a rape case wherein sections 376 2 (N) for rape, 377 for unnatural sex, 328 for poisoning, 506 for criminal intimidation and 114 for criminal conspiracy have been lodged against him. He was absconding in this case and on August 26, we detained him and he was sent for Covid-19 test in which he turned out to be positive. Later, he was admitted in Civil Covid hospital from where he ran away even as the two policemen were appointed on duty,” read JK Rathod’s complaint against the two policemen and the accused.

Meanwhile, the rape accused submitted a written complaint to city Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Thursday wherein he stated that senior PI J K Rathod had earlier demanded Rs 1 crore bribe from him in a fraud case and after accused alleged that he ended up paying Rs 45 lakh to Rathod in advance after he refused to pay the amount, he allegedly booked him in a false rape case. Thet bribe amount was reduced to Rs 70 lakh.

The FIR against the accused was lodged on August 19 at Krushnanagar police station wherein the complainant is a 38-year-old woman, who is the wife of a builder. The woman has alleged that the accused had raped her and committed unnatural sex on her multiple times in 2017. The same builder had also filed a case of fraud against the accused and five others in the past.

In his complaint, the accused has alleged that he was being pressured by Rathod to pay the bribe amount to get rid of fraud charges against him and to further pressure him, an alleged fake case of rape was lodged against him. The accused has confessed to paying Rs 45 lakh Rathod and another policeman named Krupal Singh.

“A formal inquiry has been launched against Rathod and Krupal Singh in the case and it will be probed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G division who will submit the report in next three days,” Joint Commissioner of Police (sector 2), Gautam Parmar said.

J K Rathod was unavailable for comments.

