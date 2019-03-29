Gujarat: Two constables among 10 acquitted in 2009 hooch tragedy

Two constables Baldev Rabari and Ranjitsinh Dabhi were among the 10 accused acquitted by the sessions court that convicted 10 others, including eight women, on Thursday, in the July 7, 2009 hooch tragedy that saw 147 people die due to methanol poisoning.

The tragedy unfolded even as an NGO working for women’s rights Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group (AWAG) had a complained against two women — Vimla Chunara of Kantodiavaas and Sunita Ashok Chunara — of Behrampura for selling illicit liquor. The Hooch Commission led by Justice KM Mehta cites this complaint filed by Damayanti Parikh of AWAG. It stated, “They (AWAG) had complained in writing to the nearest police station. No response was forthcoming so the complaint was sent to the deputy police commissioner of police, in charge of those police stations. The sale closed for two months but started thereafter.”

Ten years later, both Vimla and Sunita Ashok Chunara were convicted by the sessions court of judge DP Mahida in the city to a concurrent sentence of one year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1000. Five other women — Asha Chunara, Sunita Joni Chunara, Sajan Chunara, Lata Chunara, Ganga Doshi — face the same sentence. However, one Sumi Chunara has been convicted to a concurrent sentence of two years imprisonment and Rs 1000 penalty.

Public prosecutor Amit Patel told The Indian Express that Yogendra Chhara, one of the accused who was absconding, was apprehended two days ago in Madhya Pradesh will face a separate trial.

The case that led to the highest number of deaths due to spurious liquor in the two decades till then, in Gujarat which is a dry state, had pushed the state government then led by Narendra Modi as chief minister to amend the Prohibition law awarding death penalty to those caught brewing and selling spurious liquor. Vinod Dagri, the main conspirator, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 penalty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under IPC section 304.

The eight women convicted in this case, however, served two years of prison time at the time and had been out on bail since. In view of the prison time already served, the convicted women will only have to pay the penalty amount.

The Inquiry Report, commissioned by the state government soon after the tragedy and submitted in early 2012, noted, “Yogendra Chhara procured spurious liquor from Vinod Dagri and with the help of two others, distributed it to Lata, Sumi, Ganga, etc.”

The Hooch Tragedy Commission Report, submitted in 2012, had also found at the time, “The accused has a history of having been involved in a large number of prohibition offences and he had been detained under PASA on as many as four occasions. He is a listed bootlegger and has a massive criminal history with regard to anti -prohibition activities.” It was found that Vinod was responsible for the manufacturing of the spurious liquor in open air breweries at village Vathwadi in Kheda district. The liquor was then supplied by another accused, Arvind Talpada.

Talpada, identified as a co-conspirator, was also charged under IPC section 304 and sentenced to seven years of imprisonment along with Rs 10,000 penalty. “Talpada, would supply the procured liquor to others who acted as distributors and sold the liquor in their areas,” said Ilyas Khan, representing the accused.

Iliyas Khan, representing the accused, said, “While all the 22 accused (including the absconding) were charged under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder) initially, the court found no proof of the same, following which they were acquitted under IPC section 302. However, the court amended the charge to IPC section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), under which two have been convicted today.”

“However, Vinod and Arvind have been in jail and will continue to be so. They’re also named as the accused in the Odhav police station trial, where the verdict is expected next month,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, a case reported in the AWAG study, which was also included in the Hooch Commission of Inquiry Report, a victim account highlighted the police’s complicity. “Ramila Ayar was widowed on July 7, 2009, late at night. She had a one-and-half-year-old son. Her husband, Kanti Ayar (32), was in the business of dyeing. Ramila had opposed his habit of drinking although he drank only on Sundays. The police never stopped any sales but occasionally held who drank in their presence, kept him in custody for a day. Next day on payment, the drunkard could get his release”, the report said.