Two communities clash; mob attacks cops

The Panchmahals district police has begun probe into a clash between two community groups that took place in the Gadhedi Faliya and Kasba area on Saturday afternoon, leaving a few police officials injured. The police was allegedly investigating a late night assault on youth from the area and picking up suspects in the case when the situation turned volatile, police said.

At around 3pm on Saturday, Gadhedi Faliya and Kasba witnessed heavy stone pelting and a clash between two community groups. The mob also vandalised private shops and vehicles parked in the area and even attacked police jeeps and officials who had arrived to bring the situation under control, police officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Panchmahals, Leena Patil told this newspaper that the clash began when the police officers called in a few suspects in the case of assault on a youth at midnight on Saturday. “The officers of Kalol police station were rounding up some suspects in the case of an attack on a youth that took place at midnight. But immediately, people started gathering and questioning the police action and claiming that wrong persons were being picked up. Soon, there was a mob and stone-pelting followed. We have begun an investigation into the mischievous act and FIRs will be lodged soon in the case of the assault on the youth as well as the riot that occurred during the investigation,” Patil said.

Patil added that the youth, who was assaulted by a notorious gang in the area at midnight on Saturday, had been shifted to Vadodara for treatment for his injuries and the complaint of the assault would be taken shortly.

Patil said, “We will identify the mob in the case of the riot that has happened. The process has already begun. A few of the police officers, including the Police Inspector, sustained minor injuries while trying to disperse the crowd. The police also lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd but the details of the police action are yet to be reported.”

Patil said that additional security has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control. Further probe is underway.