Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Surat amid Gujarat state board exams

Two students who took the Gujarat state board’s Class 12 exams allegedly died by suicide at Bardoli in Surat district on February 28, the police said Monday. Both students were from Maharashtra.

The police identified the first student as Khushi, 20, the daughter of a worker at the Bardoli Sugar Co-operative factory who lives with his family in Baben village. She returned home after taking the chemistry exam on Saturday and allegedly killed herself in the evening when her family members were away.

The incident came to light when Khushi’s parents returned, and they immediately informed the Bardoli police, who reached their home and later sent her body to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem. This was her second attempt at the Class 12 board exams, according to the police.