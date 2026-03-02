Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Surat amid Gujarat state board exams

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two students who took the Gujarat state board’s Class 12 exams allegedly died by suicide at Bardoli in Surat district on February 28, the police said Monday. Both students were from Maharashtra.
The police identified the first student as Khushi, 20, the daughter of a worker at the Bardoli Sugar Co-operative factory who lives with his family in Baben village. She returned home after taking the chemistry exam on Saturday and allegedly killed herself in the evening when her family members were away.
The incident came to light when Khushi’s parents returned, and they immediately informed the Bardoli police, who reached their home and later sent her body to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem. This was her second attempt at the Class 12 board exams, according to the police.
In the second incident, Vilas Prahlad Patil, 19, allegedly killed himself on Saturday night at his home in the Dindoli area while preparing for Monday’s exam. The matter came to light when his family members woke up on Sunday morning, the Dindoli police said, adding that he had told his mother his chemistry exam had not gone well.
Over 1.62 lakh students have registered for the ongoing Gujarat State Education Board exams in Surat.
