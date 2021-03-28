Ahmedabad: Two CAs BOOKED Audit ‘fraud’, accounting firm under ACB scanner

The accused CA submitted fake documents as evidence and filled wrong information about the farm pond in the map scales and submitted a bill of Rs 2.13 lakh, said ACB sources.

THE Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the office of Pipara and Company accounting firm in Ahmedabad on Thursday after the chartered accounting firm and its CAs were booked for alleged discrepancies and auditing fraud related to Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) work.

According to ACB officials, a team of 10 police inspectors of ACB, two financial advisers, forensic advisers, experts from National Forensic Science University and 40 police personnel raided the office of Pipara accountancy firm in Law Garden at Ambawadi of Ahmedabad on Thursday after a search warrant was issued by a sessions court in Navsari.

According to the ACB, on January 28, two CAs Mitesh Trivedi and Bhaumik Gandhi, with Pipara and Co accountancy firm were arrested for their alleged involvement in discrepancies while carrying out auditing work for the GLDC in Dharampur of Valsad back in 2017 and 2018.

As per officials, the two CAs were hired for auditing purposes by GLDC and back in January 2018, the accused Mitesh Trivedi conspired with officials and staff of GLDC and submitted fake documents of making a farm pond in Baroliya village under Dharampur taluka of Valsad.

The accused CA submitted fake documents as evidence and filled wrong information about the farm pond in the map scales and submitted a bill of Rs 2.13 lakh, said ACB sources.

“In reality, no farm pond was made by the GLDC. Similarly, the other CA Bhaumik Gandhi while auditing for GLDC, forged documentation for making eight farm ponds in Kachi village of Valsad and submitted a fake bill of Rs 6.92 lakh. The CA firm did not make any visit to the farmlands for audit work and in reality no farm pond was made. A First Information Report was filed in this regard at the ACB police station of Valsad and Dang in 2018,” said an ACB official.

“In the raid, we have confiscated a large number of documents and hard disks of computer systems kept at the office which will further help us in our investigation. There are over 50 cases lodged against Pipara company for fraud and discrepancies and currently the two CAs Mitesh and Bhaumik are absconding as they have been booked under 23 offences. A lookout notice has also been issued against Naman Pipara and Gyanchand Pipara, owners of the company,” added an ACB officer.