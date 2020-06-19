Two brothers, their four children found dead in empty Ahmedabad flat

The incident occurred at Flat B 708 of Shree Prayosha Residency near Sardar Patel Ring Road at Vinzol in Vatva GIDC area. The incident occurred at Flat B 708 of Shree Prayosha Residency near Sardar Patel Ring Road at Vinzol in Vatva GIDC area.

Six persons of a family, including four children, were found dead in an apartment of a high-rise housing society in Ahmedabad early Friday. Police investigation suggests the deaths could be a suicide pact between two brothers who might have allegedly killed their own children.

The incident occurred at Flat B 708 of Shree Prayosha Residency near Sardar Patel Ring Road at Vinzol in Vatva GIDC area.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurang Patel (40), his son Dhruv (12), daughter Shanvi (7), Gaurang’s elder brother Amrish Patel (42), his son Mayur (12) and his daughter Kirti (9).

The one-BHK (Bedroom-Hall-Kitchen) flat on the seventh floor of the high-rise belonged to Gaurang Patel and it was found to be locked from inside when the police arrived.

While the bodies of the two men were found in the hall, the two male children were found in the bedroom and the girl children were found in the kitchen. While the bodies of the two men were found in the hall, the two male children were found in the bedroom and the girl children were found in the kitchen.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered around 2 am on Friday when a police team broke a part of the wooden door to enter the flat. The action was taken after a missing persons complaint was filed by the wives of the two brothers stating that all six persons were missing since Wednesday afternoon.

While the bodies of the two men were found in the hall, the two male children were found in the bedroom and the girl children were found in the kitchen. The bodies were found in a decomposed state suggesting that the hangings could have occurred on Wednesday night itself.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and we are awaiting its results for further leads in the case. Prima facie, it appears that the two men have allegedly killed their own children and killed themselves. We have also found four glasses with fruit juice and some solid content in them which suggest that their four children might have been intoxicated before being killed. The motive behind the act is not clear yet and our investigation is on,” said Bipin Ahire, DCP, Zone VI, Ahmedabad Police.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered around 2 am on Friday when a police team broke a part of the wooden door to enter the flat. According to the police, the bodies were discovered around 2 am on Friday when a police team broke a part of the wooden door to enter the flat.

Chronology of the events:

According to police and family members of the deceased, Gaurang Patel worked as a contractual supervisor of a garment company in Vatva and Amrish Patel worked as an Ola cab driver. However, Gaurang was unemployed since three months before lockdown and Amrish was unemployed since lockdown.

Gaurang stayed with his wife and two kids in a rented apartment in the Vatva area though he owned a flat in Vatva GIDC as the family claimed that they had moved out last year December. Amrish stayed with his family at a rented house in Patel Niwas of Hathijan village in Ahmedabad rural. All four kids were enrolled in Sacred Flower School in Ghodasar area of Ahmedabad.

Hetal Patel (32), wife of Gaurang Patel, spoke to The Indian Express where she claimed, “My husband took my kids Shanvi and Dhruv outside on Wednesday claiming that he is taking them out for dinner as the kids had been home for months and the lockdown is over now. I had thought that he must have taken the kids to their uncle’s place in Hathijan village for the night. However, when his phone was found switched off on Thursday, I contacted Jyotsana, wife of Amrish, who told me that her kids have also gone out with her husband on Wednesday itself. It was then that we filed a police complaint.”

Pallavi Patel, sister of Gaurang and Amrish, claimed the family tried to search for the six persons from Thursday evening only.

“When their phones were found switched off, we visited the flat in Vatva GIDC around 10 pm on Thursday and it was found to be locked from inside. When we tried ringing the doorbell and nobody answered, we then contacted the police that arrived around 12 am,” said Pallavi Patel.

At the Shree Prayosha Residency, neighbours of Gaurang claimed that they hardly interacted with the other families.

“Gaurang and his family had moved in three years ago when the society was newly built and he had purchased the flat. We were on cordial terms with them due to friendship between my kids and Gaurang’s kids and we interacted with them occasionally. However, last year around December, the family had moved out without informing us,” said a neighbour of Gaurang who didn’t wish to be named.

There are eight flats on each floor of the high rise society and the builder of the society claimed that the 1BHK house cost Rs 12.5-13 lakh three years ago.

“No one was living in Gaurang’s house for the past six months as we could see an iron lock hanging outside. Since, the five families who live on the seventh floor are mostly working couples and due to lockdown, we never noticed that somebody entered the flat on Wednesday night. It was only around 12 am on Friday when the police came that we realized what has happened,” said another neighbour.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DR Gohil, police inspector and in-charge officer of Vatva GIDC police station said, “We found packets of wafers and biscuits and some ‘paper boat’ juice sachets from the flat. We also found ropes that were newly purchased.”

Debt not reason enough, say police and family

Two notices from the ICICI Bank dated February 18 2020 were also found affixed outside the flat of Gaurang, which stated that he owed Rs 7,87,451 to the bank for home loan.

“We value your relationship with ICICI bank and therefore would urge you to take serious note of this notice (sic)” read the notice. Police also confirmed that Gaurang had stopped paying EMI instalments to the ICICI bank since December last year.

When contacted the family of Gaurang said that they were aware of the bank loan owing to which they had moved out of the flat in Vatva GIDC last December. However, they said that financial distress of one brother cannot be the reason enough for the deaths of six members of the family.

“My two brothers were unemployed for the past six months but they had not taken loan from anyone except the home loan of Gaurang nor were they being hassled for it,” said Pallavi Patel.

Police said they are also probing for foul play in the case as the reason for financial distress does not seem plausible enough according to police sources.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd