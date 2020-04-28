Two bridges connecting old and new city in Ahmedabad shut

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said said that police will take action against such shop owners who would open establishments without permission during lockdown. (Representational) Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said said that police will take action against such shop owners who would open establishments without permission during lockdown. (Representational)

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in clusters of Ahmedabad, police closed down two bridges connecting the old city to new, in order to curtail the movement of people from one area to another.

According to police, travel by vehicles and on foot on two bridges — Gandhi bridge and Dudheshwar bridge — was stopped since Monday morning to curtail the movement of people even as Ahmedabad recorded 197 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In a video message, Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said, “The number of positive cases in Ahmedabad is high so the movement in such places where there are clusters is being restricted including closing of bridges. People are requested to cooperate with the police and ensure self discipline and social distancing. Surveillance is being increased in the cluster areas. If people step out to buy essentials, they must buy commodities for 2-3 days.”

Jha also said that police will take action against such shop owners who would open establishments without permission during lockdown.

“Such shops that have not been given relaxation, if they are found open and operating, then police will take action against the shopkeeper and customers found at spot as well. This is in particular with the pan masala shops, restaurants and eateries,” said Jha.

