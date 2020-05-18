Two booked for spreading rumours about police

Policemen were threatened when they reached the village to arrest the woman, however, the situation was immediately brought under control. (Representational Image) Policemen were threatened when they reached the village to arrest the woman, however, the situation was immediately brought under control. (Representational Image)

The Narmada police on Monday booked a woman and her husband for allegedly spreading rumours about police not helping in an alleged matter of assault on women and children in Selamba village of Sagbara on May 1.

The police had taken suo motu cognizance after Sehnaz Makrani circulated purported emails and letters addressed to the Gujarat Chief Minister Officer alleging that women and children were assaulted by unidentified person in their village on May 1 and despite the presence of four policemen around, no action was taken. In the message, Sehnaz had threatened to self immolate herself outside the police station.

“Immediately after we received the message, we initiated an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry was led by a deputy superintendent-level officer and during the inquiry we had found out that no such incident had happened. No incident of assault on any woman had taken place. Contact tracing was underway in the area on that particular day and heavy police deployment was observed. We had informed the villagers and had also warned the woman against circulating such messages,” said Himkar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Narmada.

However on Saturday, Sehnaz again circulated similar messages in various groups making the same allegations. “Despite warnings, since she continued to circulate the messages, we had to file a complaint. The woman’s husband and co-accused in the case, Nazeer Makrani, was expelled from the district for over six months ago for creating nuisance in the area. He is not allowed to enter the district anymore. He too has multiple offences registered against him,” Singh added.

Both the husband and wife have been booked under IPC sections 120 (B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentionally insults), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public), 177 (Furnishing false information), 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 189 (Threat of injury to public servant), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 192 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure).

Policemen were threatened when they reached Sehnaz’s village to arrest her, however, the situation was immediately brought under control. She has been sent for Covid-19 testing as per protocol and will be arrested after the reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd