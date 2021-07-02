Two booked for mocking, making meme video of CM Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad: Two persons have been booked in Banaskantha for allegedly uploading multiple videos on YouTube mocking Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The duo purportedly edited Rupani’s speech “by inserting funny memes to mock him”.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Mavsari police station under Vav Taluka of Banaskantha against the two accused Bhavesh Sodha and Rajkumar Sodha, both residents of Fangdi village, on Thursday, for uploading six edited videos of Rupani’s speech on their YouTube channel ‘Mr BS Raj Comedy’.

The FIR was lodged after a complaint was received from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Gujarat Police regarding the accused duo allegedly “maligning the government and harming its reputation” with videos. Sub inspector NK Patel of Mavsari police station filed the complaint.

“From May 5 to May 18 this year, the accused uploaded six edited videos of CM’s speeches on their YouTube channel. In the first video, the CM’s speech at a public event in Banaskantha regarding ‘bringing water connection to every household by 2024’ has been edited by adding funny memes to mock the CM and the 35-second long video clip has received over 5.72 lakh views. Similarly, another video of CM’s visit to Israel and meeting with Israel leaders, has been edited with funny memes to make it funny which has over 1 lakh views. Another video of Rupani’s meeting while in isolation due to Covid-19 has also been edited with funny memes. His ‘Vikasshil Banaskantha’ event speech wherein French Fries was called as Fry Frenchie was also edited with funny memes” read the complaint against the duo in the FIR.

The two accused have been booked under IPC sections 292 for exhibition of obscene books etc, 469 for forgery, 500 for defamation and 505 for statements accounting to public mischief along with sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, PSI Patel said, “the case was booked on Thursday and the video clips in contention have been removed from the YouTube channel. We have not yet arrested the accused and the case has been handed over to Tharad police station for further investigation.”

In the recent past, a man from Vadodara was also arrested by the police for editing a speech clip of CM Rupani on YouTube.