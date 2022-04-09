Two booked for ‘force-feeding’ solution drugs to children in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Police Friday booked two persons for allegedly force-feeding “cycle tube solution” drugs to around seven children in Raikhad area of the old city in order to force them for begging on the streets.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged against Sangeeta Chikna and Hitesh at Karanj Police Station for allegedly assaulting children, feeding them drugs, and later employing them as beggars after a complaint was lodged by a superintendent at ‘Prayas’- Juvenile Aid Centre Society in Karanj of Ahmedabad.

“Solution” is an inhaling drug, which is a chemical substance used for repairing punctures in cycle tubes.

As per a complaint by Ghanshyam Prajapati, superintendent at Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre, “A 16-year-old boy from Uttarakhand who had come to Ahmedabad three years ago for doing labour work, told me that he met Sangeeta Chikna at Raikhad crossroads where she was giving solution drugs to children on streets aged between seven to 12 years. She made the boy sell drugs to at least 6 to 7 street children in Raikhad for Rs 50 each for a solution tube. Sangeeta used to beat up the minor if he failed to provide her sufficient money from selling drugs. She then used to ask the minor to beg on the streets for money. On March 30, Sangeeta and Hitesh beat up the victim after which he ran away and sought shelter in our organisation.”

Police said both accused have been booked under IPC 323 for assault and the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.