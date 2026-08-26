Two booked for claiming demolition of shops ‘under AMC’s watch’

Police Inspector BM Kataria of Naroda police station said the police would arrest the two men and investigate why they claimed on video that the demolition had been carried out by the AMC.

After the events in Surat’s Nasirnagar weeks ago, another demolition kicked up a row in Gujarat. Two employees of a security agency were booked in a police case after they allegedly claimed that some shops were being demolished on the orders of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Later, the AMC clarified that the shops in the Nana Chiloda area of Ahmedabad were demolished by the landowner and that the civic body had no role in it.

Rajesh Shankar Yadav (32) and Kamal Manoj Pamnani (32) of Rajpur Security Agency were charged with impersonation of a public servant following a complaint by Narendra Babu Patel, Town Development Office (TDO) Inspector, North Zone.