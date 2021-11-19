Two booked after mob ‘kills dog, takes out procession of body’ in Ahmedabad

Police Friday booked two persons in Ahmedabad after a video emerged of a mob purportedly beating a dog to death and later taking out a procession of its body in a society in Shahpur area in Old City area of Ahmedabad.

The police action came after an animals rights group staged a protest outside Shahpur police station on Thursday evening demanding action against the accused.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Payal Datania and Ajay Datania, residents of Bukharani Pol in Shahpur under sections 429 for mischief by killing animal, 34 for act committed by several with common intention and 114 for offence committed when abettor present and sections of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 14 night when a group of people led by the two accused had allegedly beaten a street dog to death using bamboo poles and then strung a rope around his neck and took out a procession in the society by dragging the body. The video surfaced on Wednesday invoking sharp reactions from animal rights groups in the city.

Police said that the accused killed the dog over the suspicion of it being rabid.

“Based on the video evidence, we have booked the two accused… If they had suspicions of dog turning rabid then animal welfare department could have been contacted. Further investigation is on in the case,” said a police official at Shahpur police station.