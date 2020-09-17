Two arrested for running fake call centre

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping US-based citizens by offering fake payday loans through a sham call centre which the duo was operating using a laptop and cell phones perched on a scooter parked at the Sabarmati riverfront side.

According to the police, the accused duo, Riyaz Shaikh (30), a resident of Shah Alam in Ahmedabad and Swapnil Christian (22), a resident of Hatkeshwar road in Ahmedabad, were arrested by a patrolling team on September 14 around 11.15 pm at the Jamalpur side of Sabarmati riverfront.

The accused duo was found perched on their scooty using a laptop and two cell phones, allegedly targeting US-based citizens through fake payday loan schemes. Payday loan system refers to lending small amounts of money, usually 700-900 US$ for a small number of days with high interest rates.

“A patrolling team found that the two accused were involved in suspicious activity on their scooty and upon probing further, it was found that they were duping US-based citizens. The modus operandi was to use ‘Text Now’ application to make international calls to US citizens and impersonate as a finance agent in front of customers,” said a police officer at Sabarmati River Front East police station.

“The accused used to offer fake payday loan schemes and to avail the scheme, they asked the victims to purchase online gaming coupons as per their policy and asked them to reveal the coupon code. The accused then used to encash the coupon code online. We are further investigating how much money the accused have made targeting US citizens,” the officer added.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust.

