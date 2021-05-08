Two arrested for ‘duping’ students by promising laptops

No such scheme is currently operational by the Gujarat government, said the police.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly launching a fake government website and duping dozens of students on the pretext of providing free laptops.

According to police, Sanjay Sumra (28), a resident of Bhavna-gar, and Dharmesh Gohil (25), a resident of Amreli, were arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell after the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat submitted a complaint stating that a large number of students have been duped in the name of a fake government scheme of free laptops. No such scheme is currently operational by the Gujarat government, said the police.

“We had received a complaint that a fake website was made by an unknown accused where a gateway link for payment via razorpay was also mentioned. The website had mentioned that the Gujarat government had launc-hed a scheme of free laptop and free tablet for students who just passed class 12 and entered first year of undergraduate college. The website had demanded Rs 500 for registration and as many as 71 students had registered paying a total of Rs 35,500,” said an officer of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“Upon technical analysis, we were able to ascertain the location of the two accused and apprehend them. They told us during questioning that they had learnt to make a website and put a gateway payment link on YouTube and had come up with the idea,” said the officer.

The two accused have been booked under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 465 for forgery, 467 for forgery of valuable security, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating and sections of the IT Act.