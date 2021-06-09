Two arrested for ‘assaulting’ police in Gandhinagar

The two accused were detained and brought to sector 7 police station wherein they were charged under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 332 for causing hurt to public servant on duty, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease.

Two persons were arrested in Gandhinagar for allegedly assaulting a police team when they were stopped during a night curfew period.

According to police, two accused Harsh Shah and Trisha Shah, who are siblings and residents of Sargasan in Gandhinagar, were intercepted at Pramukhnagar intersection in Sargasan on Monday around 11:30 pm in their Wagon R car.

“The accused were headed towards Sargasan and due to night curfew, one of the roads was barricaded by the police team. The accused stepped out of their car without wearing any mask and tried to remove the police barricade on their own. When they were stopped from doing so by a police team and were asked about the reason behind them being outdoors during night curfew hours, the Trisha Shah slapped a Lok Rakshak Dal jawan and Harsh Shah assaulted the other police personnel present at spot,” said a police officer.

The two accused were detained and brought to sector 7 police station wherein they were charged under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 332 for causing hurt to public servant on duty, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease, 323 for causing hurt, 504 for intentional insult, 186 for obstructing public servant on duty and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.