Two arrested after 38-year-old man shot dead in Ahmedabad

According to police, the victim was unmarried and employed as a security guard in the security agency, which is a third party.

Two persons were arrested after a 38-year-old man was shot at six times and killed at Radhe Chambers complex in Vastral of Ahmedabad on December 31 night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday when Jaswant Singh Thakur, a resident of Odhav in Ahmedabad, was shot six times from a revolver allegedly by Arpan Pandey and Sushil Singh Thakur.

Police said Jaswant was employed in Maruti Security Agency that was being run by Pandey from an office complex in Radhe Chambers in Vastral. A tiff between the trio ended in the shooting, they said.

“My brother has been working for Arpan Pandey’s security agency company for several years and his salary dues of Rs 10-12 lakh was pending… He had told me that he had tried to approach Pandey to clear his dues but he was threatened by the latter who owned a revolver,” said Anand Kumar, elder brother of Jaswant in his police complaint.

“On December 31 night, my brother went to Pandey’s office… to demand his pending salary where Pandey and his accomplice Sushil Singh Thakur shot him six times,” he added.

“Postmortem has revealed that he was shot six times on his neck, head, back, waist and hands. The victim died on spot… We have arrested the two accused on December 31 night itself from their residences in Ahmedabad and we are trying to locate the weapon used,” said an officer at Ramol police station.

Both the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 for murder, 201 for causing disappearence of evidence of offence, 506 for criminal intimidation and 120b for criminal conspiracy, as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act.