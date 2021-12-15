Two applications seek nod to open liquor shops in GIFT City

Two applications seeking permission to open liquor shops in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City have been submitted to the district office of Excise and Prohibition Department, Government of Gujarat, in the past one year. In September, chief secretary Pankaj Kumar is learnt to have written to five government departments about GIFT City where one of the issues raised was the relaxation of prohibition laws in GIFT City, a senior bureaucrat who received one of the letters, told The Indian Express.

Sources told this paper that one of the relaxations that GIFT City has sought is to enable drinking in public that is completely prohibited even for licence holders.

This greenfield smart city, conceived in 2007 by Narendra Modi who was then chief minister, has India’s first financial services centre and a Special Economic Zone area that covers 29.5 per cent of the total area of 886 acres in Gandhinagar. While local laws don’t apply to SEZs, permission of the prohibition and excise department is required to open liquor shops.

“While one of the application is from Grand Mercure hotel built inside the GIFT City, the other one is from GIFT SEZ. The applications addressed to the office of superintendent of the department in Gandhinagar have been examined and we have sent them back to the GIFT City seeking with some queries,” a home department official told The Indian Express. The official did not reveal the nature of queries sent to GIFT City.

“Any hotel having three or more stars can apply for a liquor licence in Gujarat and Grand Mercure is a five star hotel located in the domestic tariff area of GIFT City. In the applications submitted to the excise and prohibition department in September, GIFT SEZ has also sought relaxations in some of the sections of Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949,” the official added.

GIFT City is divided into two zones — a domestic tariff area with a hotel and GIFT City Club and Business Centre, and the second one a multi-service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that houses India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). GIFT SEZ has been seeking relaxation based on Section 139 1(c) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, that exempts any person or institution from all or any provisions of the Act and Section 146b and 147 that exempts proceedings against government for possession of intoxicants and exempts import and export of intoxicants through customs.

This is not the first time that GIFT City has sought relaxations in liquor policy of the state that prohibits sale and consumption of liquor by residents. Former managing director and Group CEO of GIFT City, Ramakant Jha was vocal about liberalising the prohibition policy to attract more businesses into GIFT City, especially from foreign locations.

“The idea to relax prohibition laws in GIFT City is a few years old. We had approached the government in 2014-’15 and asked for certain relaxations. It is an ongoing discussion. We want the SEZ area in GIFT City which is a deemed foreign territory to be an enclave where we can offer alcoholic drinks to some of our visitors and guests, especially those coming from overseas to visit us in the SEZ area. The recent proposal deals with this issue,” said an official from GIFT City. GIFT City falls in Gandhinagar district, which also has the state capital region.

“Till now we have not relaxed prohibition laws even in SEZs. Any relaxation is a policy matter, which can only be decided by the government. I cannot comment further,” an official from the prohibition and excise department said. At present, Gujarat has over 30,000 active liquor permits of which 5,000-odd belong to NRIs and foreigners from Europe, United States and other countries. Over 5,000 permits have also been issued to Indians who are on short visit to Gujarat.

Officials who have been in talks with electric car manufacturer Tesla to woo it to come to Gujarat, told The Indian Express that prohibition laws in the state were acting as a deterrent. However, prohibition and excise department officials point out that prohibition laws are strict only for residents. “Those coming to Gujarat from other states can easily get a liquor permit by showing a travel ticket and residence proof. This permit valid for a week can be renewed. Foreigners who come to Gujarat can get month-long liquor permits, which also can be renewed,” said the official adding that despite the permits, consumption of liquor in public place is not allowed, a point that GIFT City wants to be relaxed.

There are over 75 hotels in Gujarat that have been allowed to provide liquor permits to visitors from outside the state. The government also issues spot and group liquor permits for business delegations visiting the state.

(With inputs from Vaibhav Jha)