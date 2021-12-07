Two accused in drug-peddling case brought from Thane to Ahmedabad

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police brought two Mumbai residents, accused for allegedly smuggling 1.46 kilograms of methamphetamine, to Ahmedabad from Thane Central Prison in Maharashtra where they were lodged.

Police said that the accused, Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan (39) and Mohammad Aarif alias Aarif Boss (47) — both residents of Mumbai, were brought to Ahmedabad on a production warrant. According to police, Pathan and Aarif are the ringleaders of the drug nexus from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

A DCB team had arrested four persons on September 29, 2019, with 1.46 kilograms of narcotics smuggled from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, police said.

“Initially we arrested four accused with 1.46 kg of meth and during investigation, it was revealed that the drugs consignment was provided to them by one accused named Afaq Ahmad alias Afaq Bawa. We arrested Afaq in September 2020 from Maharashtra-Goa border. Afaq told us during interrogation that he was provided drugs by a handler named Mohammad Farhan Khan,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Khan was under judicial custody at the Thane Central Jail in an NDPS case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and he was brought to Ahmedabad on 17 July 2021 for interrogation, the official said.

The official said, “Khan revealed to us that two accused Parvez Khan and Aarif Boss are the ringleaders of the drug nexus who are also currently in Thane jail in an NDPS case of NCB. Based on the evidence collected by us, we brought the two accused to Ahmedabad on Monday on production warrant and we have received remand till December 8.”