Twists in Vadodara Grindr date death case: There were 3 men, not 2, in hotel room and a drug angle

Vadodara city police have established that all three were present in the room at some point, although they are now piecing together the exact sequence of events, including when the third man arrived and left. (AI generated image)

What initially appeared to be a two-man late-night rendezvous in a Vadodara hotel that ended in a fatal fall has thrown up two new twists.

Police have now established that a third man was present in the room, while forensic tests are expected to determine whether a suspected contraband or performance-enhancing substance played any role in the unexplained death of the 29-year-old man.

Police investigation into the death of the man, who had checked into Hotel Vintage Inn at Dandia Bazaar on Wednesday with his Grindr partner, has since revealed that the men had contacted and invited a third man to the hotel during the course of the night. Vadodara city police have established that all three were present in the room at some point, although they are now piecing together the exact sequence of events, including when the third man arrived and left.