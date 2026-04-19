Twist in pan parlour owner’s kidnap: Vadodara woman, lover abduct her husband, throw him in canal using hitmen, he survives

What appeared to be a case of a late-night robbery and abduction of a local pan parlour owner in Vadodara has now taken a far more sinister turn.
The businessman, who was rammed off the road, kidnapped, and thrown into a canal near Anand district in an apparent attempt on his life, survived not only to tell the story but also lead the investigators to unravel a shocking conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his wife and her former lover.
The victim, Girishbhai Patel, a resident of the Chhani area, was returning home on the night of April 8 after shutting down his shop as usual when a white hatchback car rammed into his two-wheeler on the Chhani–Sokhda Road. Before he could react, a group of men allegedly forced him into the car and drove away, marking the beginning of a horrifying ordeal. Even as CCTV footage of the alleged abduction went viral, the Vadodara city police began an investigation when Patel returned the following day to tell the story.
According to the complaint lodged by Patel, he was held captive, physically assaulted, and robbed of his belongings, including his wallet, mobile phone, and cash by the unknown attackers. Patel has alleged that his attackers also forced him into revealing his ATM PIN, which they used to allegedly withdraw Rs 1 lakh from multiple locations across the city and nearby highways. The accused then allegedly took Patel to a canal near Sojitra in Anand district and in an attempt to allegedly eliminate him, they threw him off a bridge into the canal.
However, Patel managed to cling to a pillar in the canal and remain in hiding until dawn. Police said that he was rescued the next morning with the help of locals and later informed his family that he had survived.
Stunned by the revelation
A detailed probe by the Chhani police, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Jagdish Chavda revealed that the crime was not the handiwork of random criminals but allegedly a conspiracy by Patel’s wife Falguni along with Kaushik Sharma—her former lover. Police said that although Falguni and Sharma were allegedly engaged, the relationship was called off and Falguni eventually married Patel about five years ago.
Police say that some time during the course of her marriage, Falguni allegedly rekindled the relationship and the duo hatched a conspiracy to kill Patel. To execute the plan, they allegedly hired multiple accomplices, including contract killers.
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For the police, the CCTV footage of the abduction played a crucial role in cracking the case. “Investigators identified the vehicle involved in the collision and traced movements of the suspects, including one individual who conducted a recce of the spot on a motorcycle prior to the attack… So far, seven accused have been arrested, including Falguni Patel and Kaushik Sharma, who is believed to be the mastermind. Others arrested include Rudrakumar Raval, Neelkanth Baria, Umang alias ‘Shooter’ Bhavesh Prajapati, Govind Bhoi, and Pruthvi… We have also recovered important evidence, including the car used in the crime, a dagger, cash, and debit cards,” a senior officer said.
According to the police, one of the accused identified as Nikunj, who was allegedly paid Rs 35,000 by Falguni and Sharma, is yet to be apprehended.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
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Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More