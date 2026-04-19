Twist in pan parlour owner’s kidnap: Vadodara woman, lover abduct her husband, throw him in canal using hitmen, he survives

The accused allegedly took Patel to a canal near Sojitra in Anand district and in an attempt to allegedly eliminate him, they threw him off a bridge into the canal. (Express Photo)

What appeared to be a case of a late-night robbery and abduction of a local pan parlour owner in Vadodara has now taken a far more sinister turn.

The businessman, who was rammed off the road, kidnapped, and thrown into a canal near Anand district in an apparent attempt on his life, survived not only to tell the story but also lead the investigators to unravel a shocking conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his wife and her former lover.

The victim, Girishbhai Patel, a resident of the Chhani area, was returning home on the night of April 8 after shutting down his shop as usual when a white hatchback car rammed into his two-wheeler on the Chhani–Sokhda Road. Before he could react, a group of men allegedly forced him into the car and drove away, marking the beginning of a horrifying ordeal. Even as CCTV footage of the alleged abduction went viral, the Vadodara city police began an investigation when Patel returned the following day to tell the story.