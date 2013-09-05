Twin crash: Cops seek details of complaints,action taken

A week after two buildings collapsed in Madhavnagar Society,Atladara,the probe into negligence on the part of the authorities finally seems to have got underway. The police,which had called VUDA officials for questioning on Tuesday,will now seek details of residents complaints and action taken by various departments in the last few years. Investigators said that the police will send letters to the District Collectorate and Vadodara Municipal Corporation to seek list of residents complaints and action initiated by the departments.

On Tuesday,officials appeared before the police with documents pertaining to the tender issued by VUDA for the construction of the buildings. The tender for construction was awarded to Anand-based contractor K R Makwana. During the first session of questioning,VUDA officials handed over copies of pre-requisites of the tender,under which the contract was awarded. One of the investigating officers said,We checked documents related to conditions of the tender,especially material for construction and quality standards mentioned. This will help us examine the difference of the actual material used,when laboratory reports of the samples are presented to us.

The Gujarat Engineering Research Institute,which is testing the samples collected from the crash site,will soon submit a report to the police.

The police said that they were yet to send summons to the contractor. Once we are armed with reports,we will confront him, the officer said.

The police department has drafted letters to be sent to the Collectorate and VMC to enquire about measures taken by them to prevent the disaster. The letters will seek details of complaints that residents from the dilapidated building had made to authorities and action taken on the same. The officer said,There is a blame game going on between departments as there are multiple bodies who are responsible for the maintenance and audit of these structures. We will be able to decide which department,apart from VUDA,is guilty of not having performed its duty,once we get details.

A VUDA officer said,Officials held a meeting two years ago when the condition of the buildings was highlighted by residents demanding repairs for the structure. However,the chairman did not initiate action on the complaint. In the next interaction with the police,this information will have to be shared and there is no way that the officers responsible will be able to escape the accountability.

