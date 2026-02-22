Former Surat CREDAI chairman’s death by suicide: Woman arrested after victim’s daughter files complaint

According to the police, Ghelani’s business partner and friend was arrested based on the complaint filed by his daughter Tanvi Ghelani with Umra police station.

THE SURAT police on Saturday arrested a woman on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide of Tushar Ghelani, real estate developer and a former Surat Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) chairman.

According to the police, Ghelani’s business partner and friend was arrested based on the complaint filed by his daughter Tanvi Ghelani with Umra police station.

In her complaint, Tanvi alleged, “The woman was a friend of my father and they were business partners in a school started by my father by the name of ‘Blue Papilon’ at Vesu. She was regularly mentally harassing and torturing my father, raising their relationship.”