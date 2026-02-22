Former Surat CREDAI chairman’s death by suicide: Woman arrested after victim’s daughter files complaint

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE SURAT police on Saturday arrested a woman on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide of Tushar Ghelani, real estate developer and a former Surat Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) chairman.
According to the police, Ghelani’s business partner and friend was arrested based on the complaint filed by his daughter Tanvi Ghelani with Umra police station.
In her complaint, Tanvi alleged, “The woman was a friend of my father and they were business partners in a school started by my father by the name of ‘Blue Papilon’ at Vesu. She was regularly mentally harassing and torturing my father, raising their relationship.”
In the FIR, she further mentions, that on February 1, when we all were sitting at our home making list for inviting people, she called up on my fathers mobile phone and told that she will attend the wedding and later expose their relationship before family, relatives and friends with evidences.
“Feeling depressed due to the fear of her threat, my father Tushar Ghelani went to his bed room shot one round from his licensed revolver on his head”, the daughter says in the FIR.
Tanvi alleged, “A month ago, Tushar disclosed his relationship with the woman to me and was scared. I gave him courage and support and later I went to meet her at her home a told her to end the relationship. She threatened me and demanded 50 per cent ownership in the properties owned by my father (Tushar Ghelani). She also said she will not leave him.”
Acting on the complaint, Umra police registered an offence under BNS Section 308 (2) (extortion), 108 (abetment of suicide) on Tuesday and arrested the woman on Saturday.
Meanwhile , the woman had also filed a complaint with Umra police alleging that she was being harassed by the family members of Tushar Ghelani.
Assistant commissioner of police H Division Z R Desai said, “We have gone through the applications submitted by both parties and found gravity in the application submitted by Tanvi. There is no evidence on the allegations raised by the woman. Tanvi had in her application mentioned that the woman had forcefully become 50 per cent partner in the school and profits earned from it.”
“It is also alleged that Tushar Ghelani had transferred the ownership of some shops costing Rs. 1 crore to her. She had also taken over Rs. 1.37 lakh from the profits of the school,” Desai added.
“We are investigating the case from all angles. We have arrested her and will seek her remand for questioning,” he added. When the “torture and harassment” became “unbearable”, Tushar shared the information about his relationship with his daughter Tanvi police sources said.
