Tushar Gandhi’s plea: Govt agencies will rein in slackness at helm, says HC disposing of Ashram PIL

The involvement of government agencies would not only ensure proper coordination but also channelise different works and guard against slackness, the Gujarat High Court noted as it disposed of the petition by Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi challenging the Gandhi Ashram and its Precinct Development Project.

“Constant vigil and monitoring by the authorities and respective trusts” will bring to the notice of the governing council of the newly constituted Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT) any “slackness” of work, the order, which was made public Wednesday, stated. It will ensure the project would be completed in a time-bound manner, the court added.

Gandhi’s petition had opposed the excessive involvement of the government in the project. It highlighted that the government had played a limited role of only providing funds when it came to Gandhian institutions even when the management was kept out of the state’s ambit.

A division bench of the HC had first dismissed the PIL on November 25, 2021, following the state government’s assurance that Gandhian ethos, simplicity and philosophy will be maintained in the Ashram development project.

However, in contrast, the HC, in its latest order, observed that Tushar’s PIL “at the threshold cannot be dismissed on the issue of maintainability”.

The Novermber dismissal order was challenged before the Supreme Court which had, in turn, returned the matter back to the HC directing the court to consider the PIL on merits. In an order dated September 8, the HC again disposed of the matter while dealing with the merits and ruling in favour of the state.

The HC noted that it has decided to “brush aside the contention raised by the…respondents on the issue of maintainability and proceed to adjudicate the writ petition on merits.”

In contradiction to the latest observation, the court had, while dismissing the PIL in November 2021, held that the petitioner’s apprehensions would stand allayed in light of the Gujarat government’s assurances. Instead, it noted, “if there are any other individual grievances of the person who may be residing in the precincts, they would always have their right to espouse the same in an appropriate forum and before the jurisdictional court and for the said purpose, Public Interest Litigation cannot be ignited.”

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri, in the latest order, however, observed that the “petitioner has been taking inconsistent stand” with respect to the locus of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (GSN) with regard to their involvement in the development project. The state and the trusts currently managing the Ashram area and its precincts had broadly opposed GSN’s locus, submitting that GSN had no legal right or locus over the Ashram area. The court held that the petitioner’s contention that GSN has any legal right over the Ashram land “would not only be devoid of merits but also does not have any legs to stand.”

The court took into account that three of the existing trusts managing the Ashram properties—the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust (SAPMT), the Khadi Gramodhyog Prayog Samiti, and the Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust (SHAT)—have given their consent or in-principle approval for the proposed development project. It observed this aspect to be the “most important and which can be called the heart and soul of the case,” “which would allay the apprehension expressed by the petitioner.”