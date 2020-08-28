Tunnelling work of Ahmedabad metro completed: Officials

The 40 km long Phase 1 of the project has been delayed since work on it began in March 2015.

The tunnelling work for Ahmedabad metro rail project was completed on August 25, after migrant workers from Odisha were specially flown in, stated an official release from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on Friday.

The underground section of Ahmedabad metro is only 6.51 kilometres of the Phase-1 of the project. These twin tunnels built by Larsen & Toubro and Afcons Infrastructures is at an average depth of 18 metres, and passes under the heritage structures that are protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The 40 km long Phase 1 of the project has been delayed since work on it began in March 2015.

“The tunnelling work from Apparel Park to Shahpur took three years to finish,” said a GMRCL official.

Work on the four underground metro stations, laying of tracks and electrification are some of the major works pending in the underground section. The work involved removal of 3.3 lakh cubic meter of earth using for Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) and two lakh man days. The tunnels needed 52,300 cubic meters of concrete.

The Indian Express had reported that migrant labourers who specialise in operating the TBMs and building tunnels had to be flown in from Odisha after the government relaxed the lockdown. The work was left incomplete after the labourers left the state in March and April.

