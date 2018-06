The CBI,probing the Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case,on Saturday questioned the police officers who are accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case and are lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail. DG Vanzara,Rajkumar Pandian and Dinesh M N were quizzed by a CBI team in connection with the Tulsiram encounter case.

