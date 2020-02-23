Trump-Modi roadshow: Performances from 28 states; Garba, Kathan from Gujarat

Artillery showpieces being spruced up ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad. (Photo: Javed Raja) Artillery showpieces being spruced up ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad. (Photo: Javed Raja)

(Written by Disha Palkhiwala)

All 28 states of the country have been allotted stages for their native artists to showcase performances of folk, classical and tribal dances along the route that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take for the roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24.

The route will have a total of 28 stages. From Gujarat, two Ahmedabad-based groups have been asked to ready their performers, one of which will perform Garba.

Chetan Dave of Panghat Performing Arts said that their troupe would perform Garba on the Gujarat stage. The other group, Krishna Academy of Performing Arts will render a Kathan piece, according to its director and choreographer Radhika Marfatia. “We will be depicting Delhi,” Marfatia told this paper.

The dance groups were approached around six days ago. Additionally, performances presenting different religions are also a part of the roadshow.

Bhagyesh Shah, a teacher at Gandhinagar-based Tapovan Sanskarpith told The Indian Express, “Students from our school will perform Laathi Daav, yoga and also depict the religion of Jainism. We have been given space on the way from Gandhi Ashram to RTO beside Batrishi hall.”

Gujarati artists such as Parthiv Gohil, Kinjal Dave, Sairam Dave and well-known Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher are expected to perform at the Motera stadium on February 24.

