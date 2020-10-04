Trump did not believe in wearing mask, got Covid-19: Nitin Patel

In February this year, Trump visited Gujarat during the historic Namaste Trump event.

Emphasising the importance of wearing masks and social distancing against coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday cited incidents of US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who were averse to wearing masks and contracted Covid-19.

Addressing a gathering in Patan of North Gujarat, while inaugurating a new building and blood bank of the Indian Red Cross Society, Patel said that he had asked that the organisers of the programme to ensure strict social distancing at the event and that all attendees wear masks. Patel said that the Covid-19 norms of social distancing and masks are for oneself and the well-being of one’s family.

“It’s a slogan of Modi saheb: Do gaj ki doori and mask can save us. We have been reading in newspapers for two-three days. President of America, Donald Trump – considered to be the most powerful person in the world – he believed that nothing can happen to him. The prime minister (sic) of Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) used to criticise those who wear masks or impose lockdown…This Donald Trump did not believe (in wearing mask), Brazil’s President did not believe (in wearing mask). And they eventually got the corona infection. But we have to protect ourselves,” Patel said.

Trump and Bolsonaro were known for their aversion to wear masks and eventually contracting the Covid-19 infection. Patel said that corona was a very unpredictable disease and it is very essential to prevent its infection by maintaining social distance and wearing mask.

Opposition Congress has been alleging that the spread of Covid-19 in Gujarat was due to the programme when lakhs of people gathered for the same at Motera Stadium without any precaution.

