Truck rams into roadside huts, 8 killed in Gujarat’s Amreli district

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the driver of the recovery truck lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at the railway crossing in Badhada (Representational Image)

Eight persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two others were injured after a recovery truck rammed into them while they were asleep in their roadside huts at Badhada village in Gujarat’s Amreli district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the driver of the recovery truck lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at the railway crossing in Badhada, some 66 km south of Amreli town, and the vehicle crashed into the huts, superintendent of police of Amreli, Nirlipt Rai, said.

The victims were identified as Hemraj Solanki (37), his wife Lakshmi (30), daughters Shakhu (12) and Puja (8), Narsinh Sankhla (60) and his elder brother Navghan Sankhla (65), Viram Rathod (35) and Lala Rathod (20). Hemraj’s sons Gili (7) and Lalo (3) were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital in Amreli for treatment. Police said Viram and Lala were residents of Bagasara town of Amreli district while the rest were residents of Amreli town but had been camping in Badhada village for selling bullocks and other agricultural equipment.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each victim.

The driver of the recovery truck has been identified as Pravin Parmar, a resident of Ramapir Chowkadi area in Rajkot. “The recovery truck was on its way from Rajkot to Jafrabad when the accident took place. The driver has been detained. During primary questioning, he claimed that he could not control his vehicle and that he does not remember what happened after his vehicle skidded off the highway. We are in the process of booking him under IPC 204 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections,” the police said.

This is the second major accident in Savarkundla taluka in five years. Seven passengers were killed after a bus overturned while negotiating a curve at Luvara village on Savarkundla-Mahuva state highway in February 2016.