Truck ferrying liquor seized near Vadodara

In a joint operation, the Gujarat police and the state GST department Wednesday seized a truck for illegally ferrying liquor near Vadodara.

The truck was seized during a routine vehicle checking drive on Ranoli Road. While examining the vehicle documents, including e-way bills, officials felt they were fake, said an official release.

The truck was sent to Nandesari crossroads to be weighed at a weigh-bridge. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle with the registration MH-20 CT 3497, behind. The officials examined the contents of the truck and took it to the Nandesari police station.

The police found 10,692 bottles of liquor from the truck. They also recovered 152 bags containing a “white powder”, which was later found to be clay powder. “We have booked the accused under sections of the Prohibition Act as well as relevant sections of the IPC for forgery. Our teams are looking out for the accused; they will be arrested soon,” said an officer.