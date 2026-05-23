Trio arrested for Surat BJP worker’s murder from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

A team of Surat police went to Jalgaon district and arrested Milind Koli (30), Shubham Patil (25), and Rohit Sonavne (23), all of whom hail from Jalgaon. (File Photo)

Three men who allegedly stabbed a BJP youth worker to death in Udhna here had been arrested from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and were brought to Surat on Saturday, police said.

According to Udhna police, Jay Dalal, the party’s youth wing vice-president of the city’s Dindoli ward, was with his friends and others on Sunday night, when the trio, who were also in the group, attacked him with knives over an argument. While most people in the group fled, Jay’s two friends rushed him to Apple Hospital at Udhna Darwaja, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Jay’s mother Jayshree Dalal is also a BJP leader with Surat BJP Women’s wing.