Trio arrested for Surat BJP worker’s murder from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

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Three men who allegedly stabbed a BJP youth worker to death in Udhna here had been arrested from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon and were brought to Surat on Saturday, police said.
According to Udhna police, Jay Dalal, the party’s youth wing vice-president of the city’s Dindoli ward, was with his friends and others on Sunday night, when the trio, who were also in the group, attacked him with knives over an argument. While most people in the group fled, Jay’s two friends rushed him to Apple Hospital at Udhna Darwaja, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.
Jay’s mother Jayshree Dalal is also a BJP leader with Surat BJP Women’s wing.
Jayshree on Monday lodged a complaint of murder against Kishan Parmar, Pankaj Patil, Milan Koli and others at the Udhna police station.
During the investigation, the cops learned that the trio had left Surat city and were in Jalgaon. A team of Surat police went to Jalgaon district and arrested Milind Koli (30), Shubham Patil (25), and Rohit Sonavne (23), all of whom hail from Jalgaon.
Udhna police inspector R M Thakore said, “Jay Dalal runs a restaurant and hotel business in Dindoli and Vesu areas, and he left home on Sunday night around 8.30 pm after he received a call from a friend. He went to Udhna Road No. 6, where he met his friends. There was an oral altercation that later led to his murder. The victim had incurred five to six stab wounds, which had caused his death.”
He further added, “In the murder, Milind Koli is the key accused and the others assisted him. Some involved in the murder are on the run, and they will be arrested soon. After killing Jay Dalal, the accused left Surat for Jalgaon. Milind has heinous criminal offences registered against him previously, while two criminal cases were registered against Shubham Patil and one case against Rohit Sonavne. A total of 18 criminal cases are registered against Kishan Parmar, and he has been sent under PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) and was just released. A murder case has been registered against Pankaj Patil.”
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