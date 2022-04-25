Tribals who renounce Hindu religion should not have community rights, says BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency, Mansukh Vasava, on Sunday, said that tribals who converted from Hinduism to other religions should be stopped from getting their community rights.

“Tribals who are born in Hindu religion, whose forefathers were Hindu and who renounce (Hindu) religion, then they should be stopped from getting tribal rights,” Vasava said while addressing a public meeting in Dediapada of Narmada district.

Speaking on tribals converting from Hinduism to other religions like Islam, Buddhism or Christianity, Vasava said, “If, by one way or the other, all become Muslim or Buddhist or Christian then what will happen to Hindus in Hindustan? Have you ever imagined that? I am not a custodian of Hindu religion. But I understand Hindu religion. Hindu religion is prevailing in entire Hindustan and I follow it. All the people living in Hindustan are Indians, and are Hindu.”

“If these people do not understand then make a law for them who break Hindu religion by converting and embracing other religions,” he added.

Vasava further said that if religious conversions continue then people will have to be alert.

“If this continues then would people like me who follow an ideology sit idle? All of us will have to be awakened and remain alert. Tell them with love that ‘We respect your religion…(But) if your religion dismantles our religion then should we be sitting without resisting?’” Vasava added.