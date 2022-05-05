Tribal rights group denied permission to hold rally in Ahmedabad

A Gujarat-based tribal rights group, Eklavya Sangathan, has said that Ahmedabad city police did not give them permission to hold a tribal rally in the city and a convention at the Sabarmati Riverfront Thursday.

According to Paulomee Mistry of Eklavya Sangathan, the organisation was denied permission on Wednesday, to hold a rally of over 10,000 people from the tribal community from various districts of Gujarat to demand implementation of the Forest Rights Act, MGNREGA and Food Security Act for the tribal population of Gujarat.

“The government of Gujarat and police have behaved in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner…” a statement released by the organisation reads.

Mistry said, “On Wednesday, they gave us in writing that permission has been denied stating there is a possibility of disruption of law and order due to the large number of attendees.” VD Zala, police inspector with the Sabarmati Riverfront East Police Station said, “The permission for rally has been denied from the commissioner of police office.”