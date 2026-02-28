Travelling Exhibirion | A brush with art: Industrialist Praful Shah’s paintings over 3 decades on show in Ahmedabad

Titled 'A Brush With Time', the exhibition brings together around 30 works selected from a larger corpus of nearly 90 paintings. (Express photo)

Written by Nishant Bal

ABSTRACT AND figurative works by Gujarat-based industrialist and self-taught painter Praful Shah is on view in the city, marking the final leg of a travelling retrospective that traces his practice from 1997 to 2025.

Titled ‘A Brush With Time’, the exhibition brings together around 30 works selected from a larger corpus of nearly 90 paintings. The show opened in Mumbai on January 10 and travelled to Surat on January 31 before arriving in Ahmedabad. “It is a retrospective exhibition. Selective works from his 25 to 30 years of painting. He has not kept everything; these are curated works,” said Kaushik Gajjar, who has overseen Shah’s art and textile collections for four decades.