Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Training for MLAs on Feb 15 and 16

Patel said that the MLAs will be trained on various aspects related to the assembly, their constituencies and administrative matters. (Express Photo)
The Gujarat government will conduct a two-day training workshop on February 15 and 16 for the MLAs elected in the recently held elections.

Briefing media persons about decisions taken in the weekly cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, spokesperson of the state government and senior minister Rushikesh Patel said the workshop, to be inaugurated by Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, will have eight different sessions.

Patel said that the MLAs will be trained on various aspects related to the assembly, their constituencies and administrative matters.

The state government has also decided to provide around 100 lakh grass to gaushalas, cattlepounds, forest management committees, milk cooperatives and institutes of local self governance free of cost, Patel said.

The government has also decided to install CCTV cameras at all the godowns of Gujarat State Civil Supply Corporation across the state at the cost of Rs 96.14 crore. An official release stated that around 5,953 high quality CCTV cameras will be installed at the godowns while also setting up command and control centres at the head office and at the district office of the corporation.

