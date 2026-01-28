Training centre for UPSC, other exams: Gandhinagar Mahasammelan marks groundbreaking of Rs 125-crore education centre for Thakor community

At the end of the event, bhoomipujan for an educational centre was done near Adalaj. The educational centre will come up on 4.5 bigha land that has been allotted to the GKTS by the Gujarat government at discounted rates.

Seeking to awaken the Thakor community for education, the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS) held a massive meeting – ‘Abhyuday Mahasammelan’ – at Ram Katha Maidan of Gandhinagar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The event was attended by thousands of Thakor community members. The gathering was also attended by leaders of the Thakor community across party lines and concluded with the groundbreaking of an educational complex – Saraswati Dham – of the group in Gandhinagar to train students of Thakor and other needy communities.

The GKTS is led by Alpesh Thakor, the BJP MLA from Gandhinagar South constituency. The Mahasammelan started at 3 am Tuesday and went on till around 6 am.