Reply in Lok Sabha: 17 per cent of trained candidates in Gujarat got placement under PMKVY

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a total of 69,209 candidates in Gujarat got placements, which is just 17 per cent of those trained under the scheme.

“Placement” refers to providing wage or self-employment to candidates trained and certified under this scheme.

The PMKVY was launched in 2015 and till December 31, 2022, over 4.11 lakh candidates were trained in Gujarat, stated Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Monday.

“Under the PMKVY (PMKVY 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0) as on December 31, 2022, 1.37 crore candidates have been trained/oriented; of which 24.36 lakh certified candidates have been reported placed across the country,” the reply stated.

“The placement rate in Short Term Training (STT) certified candidates under PMKVY 1.0 was 19 per cent. This rate increased to 53 per cent under PMKVY 2.0. However, the placement rate of certified candidates under PMKVY 3.0 decreased to 28 per cent due to widespread disruption in the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the minister added.

In Uttar Pradesh, which placed more than 3.38 lakh candidates, the percentage of placements is similar to that of Gujarat. Rajasthan also reported 17 per cent placement.

In comparison, Punjab placed 29.6 per cent of the PMKVY candidates, while Telangana recorded 26.7 per cent placement. Both Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh reported 24 per cent placements, while Tamil Nadu reported 22.6 per cent placement among larger states.

Maharashtra, which placed just 6.6 per cent of the 12.17 lakh trained candidates, had a poor record among bigger states.