Train services affected in Ratlam division

Train services were affected in Ratlam division following the derailment of a loaded goods train carrying de-oiled cake from Daloda to Gandhidham,near Bajrang Gadh at 3.30 am on Tuesday,according to a Western Railway release. Two trains were cancelled and as many were diverted,the release said.

Train no 1761 Kota Passenger leaving Vadodara on February 10 has been cancelled between Vadodara and Nagda. Train no 1762 Kota Passenger leaving Kota on February 10 will terminate at Nagda. Train no 1761 Ex-Nagda  Kota has been cancelled between Nagda and Vadodara,the release said.

Train no 9019 Dehradun Express leaving Mumbai Central on February 9 has been diverted via Surat  Jalgaon  Bhusaval  Bhopal  Jhansi  Mathura. Train no 9024 Ferozpur Janta Express reaching Nagda on February 10 has been diverted via Bhopal Bhusaval  Kalyan  Vasai Road.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App