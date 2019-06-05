Gujarat: Train hawker, whose parody video had gone viral, released

Avdhesh Dubey, who was arrested for unauthorised hawking on train, was released on bail late Monday evening after intervention from Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma.

On Friday, 30-year-old Dubey was convicted by a mobile railway court and sentenced to 10-day simple imprisonment for selling articles on trains without licence, committing nuisance or using abusive or obscene language, unlawful entry among others.

Notably, his arrest had come after a six-minute-long video showing Dubey doing a parody of a host of politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while selling toys to the passengers on a train had gone viral on several social media platforms. His arrest had also created a huge uproar with support pouring for him from different quarters of the society.

Surat city police chief Sharma, who also sympathised with Dubey — a migrant from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and the sole earner of his seven-member family — had directed a lawyer to secure Dubey’s early release. “We were saddened to hear the news of Avdhesh Dubey’s arrest. He has got a talent of saying funny things but within limits. We have seen his video and we finally decided to help him on humanitarian grounds, and we have done it,” Sharma said.

After his release, Dubey told The Indian Express that he was “shocked” to know about his bail. “I had an impression that I will not see my family members and children for 10 days, till June 8. I was worried for my family. Suddenly on Monday night, the jail authorities came to my barrack and told me that I have been granted bail. I was shocked. How could this happen? Who would have done this? Immediately, I got dressed and came out from the barrack. The jail guard took me to the office where I met Surat police officials who had helped me get the bail. They took me to the office of Police Commissioner, and for the first time I saw a Police Commissioner (Satish Sharma) in front of me. I thanked him. He too was happy,” said Dubey.

Dubey has also decided to quit hawking and try a career in comedy. “Comedy is in built in me, and I want to explore it through television shows, so that many people could watch me perform. I have spoken to some of the people who have assured to help me in this new venture. Now, everybody knows me by my name, and I feel like a celebrity. I am thankful to Surat police,” he added.