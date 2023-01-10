Trafficking network intercepted, 2 held

Two persons who were allegedly trafficking an infant boy near the Sardar Patel Ring Road at Ranasan railway crossing in Ahmedabad were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday, after intercepting an inter-state trafficking network, police said.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaintanya Mandlik said, “The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the crime branch got the information that a couple — Bipin Shirsath and Monica Shirsath — who were involved in the trade of a child are coming to Ahmedabad. The team went to the spot as per the information and found the couple in a Swift Dzire, with an infant that was 10-15 days old.”

On investigation, it was found that they were en route Himmatnagar to deliver the child to an agent named Reshmabhai Rathod for Rs 2.10 lakh, Mandlik added. The couple hails from Thane in Maharashtra.

The case has been registered at the DCB police station under the IPC sections, 370, 370 A, and 34, and under various sections of Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

Mandlik added that this child was supposed to be further sold to the main agent in Hyderabad, Uma, for Rs 5 lakh. “This is an inter-state level network of child trafficking that was intercepted by the AHTU and the crime branch,” said Mandlik.

A child was also found under the custody of Reshmabhai, the investigation on which is going on, he said. The two agents has been arrested and are on remand, while further investigation is on. The officer added that Bipin was already booked in a child-trafficking case in Mumbai.

Police say more people might be involved in the network, the main centers of which are Mumbai and Hyderabad, with Andhra Pradesh as the destination centre. “Once the main agent stationed in Hyderabad (Uma) is caught, we will be able to know the details,” said the officer.