Traffic violators won’t be penalised, will be given red roses: Sanghavi

Traffic violators will not be penalised in Gujarat from October 21 to October 27, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said in Surat Friday.

“Starting from today (October 21) till October 21 midnight, the traffic police will not penalise anybody across the state who are caught for traffic violations. Instead, they will be given a red rose. We have taken the decision, keeping in mind the hard-earned money of citizens that can be used to purchase small things during the festive season,” he said. However, he appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules, especially during the festive seasons.

The home minister was in Surat to attend an awareness programme organised by the Surat police department. Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said various measures have been taken to prevent crimes, including thefts, during the festive season.