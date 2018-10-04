Traffic rules violations: Gujarat HC tells govt to file action taken report

Saying that violation of traffic rules is a serious concern, a division bench led by Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court R Subhash Reddy on Wednesday asked the state government to place a report about what actions are being taken in this regard.

The court’s response came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising the issue of traffic rule violations, including non-renewal of vehicles’ insurance, re-registration of vehicles, which are above 15 years old, and the issue of not wearing helmets, seatbelts, among others.

Chief Justice Reddy asked the government pleader to take instruction from the state about what mechanism is being followed to check these issues. He said: “It is a serious concern. We see people driving with one hand and using phone with the other hand. We rarely find anyone not using phone while driving. It should be very strict.”

The petitioner has said that vehicles which are 15 years old have to be re-registered for another five years but it is not being followed. The PIL says that it is important for “public safety, consumption of fuel and checking pollution.”

The PIL also seeks “effective mechanism or system for identification and monitor of vehicles whose third party insurance is not extended after expiry to secure the interest of victims of road accidents.”

