Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Traffic cop, LRD personnel nabbed for accepting bribe

According to a release of the ACB on Wednesday, Police Inspector MK Swami had received a tip off that traffic police personnel in-charge of the towing crane had allegedly been accepting bribes from vehicle owners instead of collecting the stipulated fines.

The formalities of arrest of the two accused are underway, ACB said. (Representational/File)
The Vadodara Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday nabbed a traffic police head constable and a Lok Rakshak Dal personnel for allegdly accepting a bribe of Rs 400 from the owner of decoy a vehicle that was towed away from a no-parking zone.

The officials laid a trap on Wednesday. The accused, LRD Jayanti Kadva Katara and Head Constable Bhavsinh Gordhan Rathwa, were allegedly caught red-handed at the towing station on January 18, the release stated.

The formalities of arrest of the two accused are underway, ACB said.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 23:37 IST
