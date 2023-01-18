Traffic cop, LRD personnel nabbed for accepting bribe

The Vadodara Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday nabbed a traffic police head constable and a Lok Rakshak Dal personnel for allegdly accepting a bribe of Rs 400 from the owner of decoy a vehicle that was towed away from a no-parking zone.

According to a release of the ACB on Wednesday, Police Inspector MK Swami had received a tip off that traffic police personnel in-charge of the towing crane had allegedly been accepting bribes from vehicle owners instead of collecting the stipulated fines.

The officials laid a trap on Wednesday. The accused, LRD Jayanti Kadva Katara and Head Constable Bhavsinh Gordhan Rathwa, were allegedly caught red-handed at the towing station on January 18, the release stated.

The formalities of arrest of the two accused are underway, ACB said.