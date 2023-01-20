A TP scheme to be created in every municipality: CM

IN RESPONSE to several requests being made by municipalities seeking their own land for development works, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced one Town Planning (TP) scheme will be created in every municipality of the state.

Patel made the announcement at the conclave of ‘City Leaders’ organised by the department of Urban Development and Urban Housing at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Thursday.

The request was made even at the conclave by a few participating municipality chiefs citing that the nagarpalikas get grants but do not have their own land due to which the development work like sports club, lakes and gardens and other civic facilities work cannot be implemented.

Also, when they approach the state government for the same, they are asked for land documents which are not available. The CM then said that the state government has deicded so that the small and big municipalities can organise additional money for the development of their own towns and carry out the works of urban well-being and public amenities.

“The TPs will solve your major problems and with the development projects people will also be happy,” the CM stated advising nagarpalika teams and chief officers to work together in tandem and learn how to get work done and resolve the everyday issues.

In this conclave of presidents, standing committee chairmen and chief officers of the state’s B, C and D category municipalities, the work done and best practices in the field of sanitation, water-electricity-sewerage and solid waste management and affordable housing in the city were discussed. The Chief Minister stated that the government is to develop new systems in municipalities to resolve the day-to-day issues quickly and together.

“The state government is with the municipalities in developing sound financial management and new arrangements so that the development works of the municipalities do not stop due to lack of funds,” he said.

Advertisement

Among other issues and requests shared by municipalities included allotment of house numbers to slums in Vyara nagarpalika to provide electricity and water connections, delay in tendering process for nal se jal scheme in Sihor nagarpalika in Bhavnagar district, request for free water and electricity to municipalities on the lines of gram panchayats, repeated transfer of chief officers of municipalities in short span of time, dilapidated nagarpalika building among others.

While Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Urban Development and Urban Rural Housing gave inaugural address, Rakesh Shankar, Secretary (Housing) Urban Development and Urban Rural Housing Department, gave an overview of the work done under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the year 2022-23 and said that during the year 2022-23, the work of 1.57 lakh houses has been completed.