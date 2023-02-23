Torrent raid Power theft found at 99 places in Dariapur

As many as 99 residences and commercial establishments in Dariapur locality of Ahmedabad were found to be involved in power theft during a vigilance raid conducted by Torrent Power on Thursday.

A team of 200 employees of Torrent Power and 450 policemen raided various areas in Dariapur, which is part of the walled city of Ahmedabad. The teams checked 350 residential and commercial establishments in Nagina Pol, Ghanti Valo Khacho, Zinjivad and Vadigam where power theft was noticed at 99 places, including seven premises that used steam irons, stated an official release from Torrent Power.

At places, meters were found tampered with and at some places the theft was directly from the overhead electricity lines. Cases have been filed against owners of all the 99 premises, the release added.