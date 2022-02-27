Torrent Power to undertake maintenance at 39 locations from Feb 28

Torrent Power has announced the possibility of temporary power outages at 39 different locations in Ahmedabad due to “network maintenance” of the electricity distribution network from February 28 till March 6.

According to the announcement made by the company, parts of Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, 100 feet satellite road, Thaltej-Ambli road, Iskon-Thaltej Highway, are among the areas in western Ahmedabad that might see outages due to network maintenance between 10 am and 5 pm.

“The company routinely publishes the list of areas where electricity supply might be affected due to maintenance issues in newspapers and on its website,” stated a company spokesperson.

The other areas of Ahmedabad that might see outages include parts of Naroda, Ghodasar, Parimal Garden, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Bapunagar, Nehrunagar, Akhbarnagar, Shahibaug, Vatva GIDC, among others.

Similarly planned maintenance was planned at 44 localities of the city from February 21 to 27.

On Saturday, parts of Chandola, Ghodasar and SG Highway saw maintenance being carried out. On Sunday, similar activity is scheduled for areas falling under Bhoiwada sub-station of Kalupur.

Couple of weeks ago Uttar Gujarat Vij Company (UGVCL) said that supplies power to periphery areas of Ahmedabad city has undertaken a similar maintenance of its distribution network