Torrent Power to supply power in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

Torrent Power Friday announced a formal takeover of the power distribution operations in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, which is the first Union Territory where the electricity distribution network has been privatised, the company stated in an official statement.

About 1.5 lakh customers in the Union Territory near Gujarat will be served by Torrent Power, through the newly formed company – Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (DNHDD Power Distribution Company); where Torrent Power will own 51% stake and the administration of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will own 49% stake.

DNHDD Power Distribution Company will have annual sales of 9 billion units of power and annual revenue of about Rs 4,500 crore. Torrent Power in the past had acquired and successfully led a turnaround of the distribution network in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Mehta, Executive Director – Distribution of Torrent Power, said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and to bring to them the high standards of reliability and service that Torrent Power stands for. Over the course of the coming months, Torrent Power will strive to bring in a significantly better customer experience through improved reliability, operational efficiency and customer service. With the addition of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Torrent Power has significantly strengthened its leadership position in the Power Distribution sector.”

With the taking over of operations in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Torrent Power will now have a total customer base of 3.8 million across 12 cities and annual sales of 24 billion units of power and a peak demand of 5,000 MW across its licensed and franchised areas in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.