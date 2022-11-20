scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Top RIL executive succeeds Amit Shah as Gujarat cricket body chief

Dhanraj Nathwani played a key role in the development of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad—the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Amit Shah had succeeded Narendra Modi as the GCA president. (File photo)

Reliance Industries Ltd group president Dhanraj Nathwani has been elected as the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Saturday. Nathwani, who was the vice-president, will take over the position left vacant by Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah after he resigned in 2019.

Shah had succeeded Narendra Modi as the GCA president. The state cricket body also announced the appointment of Hemantbhai Contractor as the vice-president, Anilbhai Patel as secretary, Mayurbhai Patel the joint- secretary and Bharat Zaveri as treasurer with immediate effect.

Nathwani said: “I am determined to accelerate their (former presidents’) vision and that of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, of spreading the sport into the remote areas.”

